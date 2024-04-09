Fake bomb threat, armed robbery report prompts lockdown at Wayne High School

HUBER HEIGHTS — An investigation is underway after a fake bomb threat and armed robbery report prompted Wayne High School to be placed on lockdown Tuesday.

The Huber Heights Police Division received a call of an armed robbery at the high school, and the caller reported it had happened three hours earlier.

The school resource officer contacted the caller, who said he was inside the school with a bomb and made threats to harm those inside, according to a spokesperson for the police division.

The caller provided his name and a location where he was in the school to the SRO. The spokesperson said it was quickly determined that the name provided was not the name of any student at the school, and the location he gave was not consistent with the layout of the school.

Out of an abundance of caution, officers responded to the school and conducted multiple sweeps. A soft lockdown was issued at the school for all students and staff during this time.

No suspect was found and no suspicious packages were located, the spokesperson said.

Investigators are working to determine the identity of the caller.

