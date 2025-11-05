Fairchild re-elected, Beckham elected as next Dayton City Commissioners

DAYTON — Darryl Fairchild has been re-elected and Darius Beckham has been elected to the Dayton City Commission.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Voters were able to choose from four candidates, including Darius Beckham, Jacob Davis, Darryl Fairchild and Karen Wick.

Beckham will fill Shenise Turner-Sloss’s seat and Fairchild has been re-elected.

TRENDING STORIES:

Unofficial results from the Montgomery County Board of Elections show that Beckham took 26.02% of the vote, Davis got 22.01%, Fairchild got 29.58% and Wick got 22.21%.

100% of the precincts reported their results by 10:40 p.m.

Beckham has been a lifelong Dayton resident and is looking to build a stronger and more equitable city, according to his campaign website.

He plans to focus on neighborhood investment, public safety and economic opportunity.

Fairchild, of Dayton, has been a City Commissioner since May 2018.

He served a partial term starting in 2018 and was then reelected for his first full term in 2022, according to the city’s website.

If elected for a third term, Fairchild plans to continue promoting good schools that anchor safe neighborhoods and are supported by jobs with livable wages.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group