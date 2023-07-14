Fairborn man found guilty of deadly Harrison Twp. hit-and-run crash

HARRISON TWP. — A Fairborn was found guilty of a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in Harrison Twp. last year.

Adrian Burrows, 20, pleaded no contest to one count of vehicular manslaughter on Tuesday, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

The charge stemmed from a crash that happened in August 2022 at the intersection of Salem and Wheeler Avenues.

An investigation revealed a blue Chrysler 300, driven by Burrows, was driving south on Salem Avenue when it hit a silver Toyota Prius attempting to turn onto Salem Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office crash report.

The crash killed 31-year-old Antonio Scott, of Moraine, who was driving the Toyota at the time of the crash.

Scott’s front-seat passenger was injured in the crash.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Burrows left the scene before crews arrived.

Burrows is scheduled to appear in court next on Aug. 21 for a pre-sentencing investigation and disposition hearing, according to court records.

