Fairborn families speak out on extreme heat, early dismissal

GREENE COUNTY — The upcoming heat means some adjustments are going to be made at local schools that don’t have the equipment to keep the temperature down.

Baker Middle School in Fairborn is one of the schools that has made schedule changes to have an early dismissal.

This school is well-liked by parents and grandparents in the district but the one downfall they all point out is that it doesn’t have air-conditioning.

Elizabeth DeJesus has a sixth-grade son at Baker Middle School, and she said she has mixed feelings about the district deciding to do early dismissals.

“School is a way to teach them, in the real world you would have to manage through it, whether it’s heat or not,” DeJesus said.

DeJesus and many other parents believe that early dismissal is the best move, and they are glad students are still getting at least 5 hours of education each day.

Another Baker Middle School parent, Robin Mejia, said it would be cruel to keep the kids there with no air-conditioning.

“I kind of think it’s great because with the heat as it is, no wind, no fans, no air-conditioning, the kids can’t think well anyway, let them off, when it gets cooler, bring them back in,” Baker Middle School grandparent Jo Smead said.

At dismissal, Baker Middle School administrators told News Center 7 that this building is the only one having an early dismissal since it is the only one without air-conditioning in the district.

The excessive heat may impact more school events as temperatures rise, but time will only tell.

A Baker Middle School grandparent, Jackie Hale, has a grandson who attends the school. He said education is always the priority but situations like this call for adjustments.

“I think it’s great, they have a ballgame tonight, I hope they cancel that…Common sense plays out sometimes,” Hale said.

Parents and grandparents in any school district don’t want their children out of school and missing an education, but when the heat index warnings range from 105 to 110 degrees, most of them think it’s a good idea to have an early dismissal.

