Extreme heat: 3 ways to stay cool without adding to your electric bill

MIAMI VALLEY — Today is shaping up to be the hottest day this summer.

>>Heat Warning, Advisory for region today

High temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s throughout the region and heat indices are expected to be between 100 to 105 degrees.

Parts of the Miami Valley will be under an Excessive Heat Warning while the rest of the area will be under a Heat Advisory.

>>RELATED: Extreme heat: 5 things you can do to get more out of your air conditioner

People will be looking to stay cool inside their homes using their air conditioners.

NewsCenter 7′s Xavier Hershovitz spokes with AES Ohio about how people can stay cool without adding to their electric bill.

Some of the suggestions to conserve energy, save money, and still stay cool are:

Close blinds and curtains during the day to alleviate additional radiating in through windows.

Use appliances efficiently. Run your washer, dryer, and dishwasher when it’s cooler out such as early morning or late evening.

Set your thermostat at a temperature you find comfortable. The smaller the difference between the indoor and outdoor temperatures, the lower your average bill will be.

>>Dayton opens cooling centers Friday after Excessive Heat Warning issued

“What’s recommended is (indoor temperatures) in the 70s, but once again, we’re going to into a very high heat, high humidity weather event. So, let’s be cautious with that” said Mary Ann Kabel, AES Ohio. “And the thing is, when you’re out of the house, you can have it scheduled to be higher. Then when you come into the house, you can lower to have that comfort level that you require.”

Hershovitz says all electronics generate heat and AES Ohio suggests you unplug anything you are not using.

©2023 Cox Media Group