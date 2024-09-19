Extreme drought impacting orchards in the Miami Valley

DAYTON — The extreme drought in Ohio is impacting orchards in the Miami Valley.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Amber Jenkins will have the latest details on News Center 7 at 5:00.

According to the Ohio Department of Agriculture, water for human consumption is stable, but the water for plants is drying up.

“Now, you know, these plants are moving quicker into what they would normally do in that fall season when it’s time to pick harvest,” said Brian Baldridge, Director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

We will continue updating this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



