Extra security measures in place for local high school football game

HUBER HEIGHTS — Extra security is in place for one of Friday night’s high school football games.

The new rules will go into effect for Wayne High School’s football game against Springfield on October 3, at Heidkamp Stadium.

The game will kick off at 6 p.m., with gates opening at 5 p.m.

Tickets must be purchased at the gate as no online sales will be available, and there will be a limit on the number of tickets sold for both the home and visitor sections.

“Safety is our paramount concern for spectators from both communities,” Huber Heights City Schools Superintendent Jason Enix said. “We believe these measures will help contribute to a positive atmosphere at what will certainly be a terrific high school football game Friday.”

Students attending the game must meet specific entry requirements.

High school students from both schools are required to present a current school ID card, while Weisenborn Junior High students must provide their student ID number.

Elementary students will only be admitted if accompanied by an adult.

Fans must choose either the home or visitor’s side upon entering the stadium, as switching sides during the game is prohibited.

Additional security and law enforcement officers will be present to enhance safety, and extra lighting will be used in the parking lot and other areas of the stadium.

