Extended stretch of winter weather worsening conditions for those suffering from “winter blues”

DAYTON — Ohio is ranked the 11th most impacted state by the “winter blues,” according to a study by Forbes Health. A recent stretch of severe winter weather across the state is worsening these conditions for many residents.

Data from the American Psychiatric Association indicates that more than 5 percent of Ohio residents experience Seasonal Affective Disorder and winter depression. The current season has been marked by heavy snow piles and frigid temperatures that have led to the cancellation of various community activities and gatherings.

Julie Manuel, clinical program manager at Kettering Health Behavioral Medical Center, said maintaining a daily routine is essential for mental health. However, extreme winter weather often disrupts the structures people rely on to stay positive. Manuel noted that conditions like frigid temperatures and gray skies can prevent residents from exercising or spending time with friends.

“It becomes a really difficult task for people to figure out, what do I do now, right?” Manuel said. “I can’t go outside and walk. I can’t go volunteer. The sun is down at six o’clock, and it feels like it’s in the middle of the night. So it becomes a real struggle to really just continue that same structure that we’ve really built into that day-to-day practice when it’s warmer outside.”

Staff at Kettering Health have seen an increase in reports from people experiencing these symptoms for the first time. Additionally, some patients have missed their scheduled mental health sessions because of the weather. Manuel said it is important for people to be flexible to avoid the isolation that often comes with withdrawing from social activities.

“You can still do creative workouts online, maybe do things together,” Manuel said. “With our phones, our technology that we have, we’re able to connect with a lot of people, and we’re able to still do some of the same things. It’s just really kind of takes just a little bit more effort to stay creative and to make sure that we’re still staying mentally healthy and happy.”

Manuel also suggests reaching out to your healthcare provider if you find yourself withdrawing from social activities, or not taking part in normal day-to-day life, and also remember 988 is available 24 hours a day.

