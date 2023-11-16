Experts say think twice before you click on that email from Amazon; here’s why

A new warning for holiday shoppers.

Amazon said it has shut down more than 45,000 phishing sites and more than 15,000 scam phone numbers.

The company said scammers are pretending to be Amazon and sending out emails with an attachment that states your account will be suspended, or put on hold, and tries to trick you into giving up login credentials or payment information.

Some Prime members are receiving fake texts, calls, and emails claiming there’s a membership issue that requires payment or bank information.

The FBI said 12,000 Americans reported losing money during last year’s holiday shopping season.

Those scams include social media posts offering gift cards.

Online surveys are designed to steal personal information and fake messages advertising hard-to-find items.

“It turns out it’s taking you to a fake website with a lot of times really cheap to good to be true prices on items that may be out of stock elsewhere or are really expensive,” Melanie McGovern of the Better Business Bureau told CBS.

McGovern said delivery scams are also common with criminals posing as your delivery service, and sending out texts with fake links designed to steal info.

“Don’t click on the link, don’t give them any information, we definitely encourage everyone to the website of the delivery service directly,” McGovern said.

Experts said to think twice before you click on a link.





















