New Dayton Children’s Hospital facilities coming to local townships, city

Dayton Children’s Hospital is working to expand its services throughout the area and offer additional care to patients and families, a spokesperson from the hospital said.

The targeted areas of expansion are Centerville-Washington Township and Springboro.

Construction of two new facilities will begin in early 2024, as the hospital network plans to expand access to developmental rehab, speech therapy, behavioral health, and more, the spokesperson said.

“This new location adds greater and more convenient access for families in Centerville, Washington Township and Kettering, adding to the five outpatient care centers we have in Troy, Huber Heights, Dayton, Beavercreek and Springboro,” President and CEO of Dayton Children’s Debbie Feldman said.

There will be a new Dayton Children’s Centerville-Washington Township outpatient care center that will open in Spring 2025 on 5501 Far Hills Avenue in Dayton.

The center will be 26,000 square feet and will cost $11.8 million to construct.

This outpatient care center will offer:

Developmental rehab and speech therapy

Imaging and lab

Pediatric primary care office

Once this location is complete, imaging services for Dayton Children’s Kettering location will be moved to the Centerville-Washington Township location.

The new Dayton Children’s South Campus behavioral health building will open in Fall 2024 at 3300 West Tech Road in Miamisburg.

This behavioral health location will be 40,000 square feet and it will cost $12 million to construct.

This center will offer:

Outpatient therapy

Psychology and psychiatry

Intensive outpatient and partial hospitalization program (day treatment)

Dayton Children’s Springboro behavioral health services will relocate to this new location, the spokesperson said.

Dayton Children’s main campus is also constructing a behavioral health building which is set to open in spring 2025.

“Behavioral health is the crisis of this generation, and we are doing everything we can to meet that need. This is another area in which families need services on a weekly or daily basis so having locations close to home can help make the process easier and more convenient,” Feldman said.

