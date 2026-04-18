Exit ramp on I-75 in Miami County to close until summer for construction

MIAMI COUNTY — An exit ramp on Interstate 75 in Miami County will be closed until this summer for construction.

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During the overnight hours of Sunday, April 19, the exit ramp from I-75 North to State Route 41 in Miami County.

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The ramp will remain closed until late summer 2026.

While the ramp is closed, motorists may detour by way of I-75 North and County Road 25A (exit 78) to I-75 South to SR 41.

The ramp was intended to remain open for motorists during the initial stage of construction.

However, after safety assessments, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) determined that operating the ramp while work is underway poses safety risks for both drivers and the construction team.

To avoid these risks, ODOT decided upon a full closure of the ramp through this phase of the project.

Updates on the Miami County construction project can be found here.

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