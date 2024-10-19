Executions delayed for several inmates on death row in Ohio

OHIO — The executions of three men on death row have been delayed, according to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s office.

The following inmates have received a reprieve:

Stanley Adams was scheduled to be executed on Feb. 19, 2025, but will now be executed on Feb. 16, 2028

John Drummond was scheduled to be executed on April 16, 2025, but will now be executed on March 15, 2028

James Hanna was scheduled to be executed on May 14, 2025, but will now be executed on April 19, 2028

DeWine issued these reprieves on Friday due to ongoing problems with the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

As previously reported on News Center 7, Hanna was sentenced to die in 1998 following the murder conviction of his cellmate, Peter Copas, at the Lebanon Correctional Institution in Warren County.

James Galen Hanna James Galen Hanna (OHIO DEPARTMENT OF REHABILITATION & CORRECTION)

Hanna was initially serving life in the Warren County prison for the 1977 stabbing death of a Toledo convenience store clerk.

Adams, Drummond and Hanna previously received reprieves of execution in 2021, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

