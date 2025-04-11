Ex-worker accused of stealing thousands from disabled clients

WARREN COUNTY — A man has been formally charged after allegedly taking money from people with developmental disabilities, according to a grand jury report.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

James Breen was a program director for Residential Group Homes Inc., which provides housing, programs and services for the developmentally disabled.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the Warren County Prosecutor, each resident at the group home has a personal financial account for various expenses. This money is kept in an envelope in a binder and the amount is periodically reconciled, to see how much is in each account and how it is used.

Breen is accused of taking money from the binder, either repaying by the reconciliation or putting off the reconciliation to avoid being caught, according to the county prosecutor.

Breen is alleged to have taken $2000 out of the binder on one occasion right after the accounts were reconciled, the prosecutor says.

The county prosecutor says there is no way to know exactly how much was taken, or how long Breen could have been doing this. When investigators accessed the binders, they found a total of $1000 missing from 26 people, according to the prosecutor.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group