Ex-school resource officer arrested after alleged inappropriate relationship with former student

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A former school resource officer and police officer in Ohio has been arrested after allegedly having inappropriate communication with a student, according to our media partner WCPO-9 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Andrew Warren Bobb, 51, was arrested on Sept. 19 for violating a protection order and tampering with evidence charges.

Bobb was a former Miami Township police officer and a former school resource officer at Milford High School, WCPO-9 reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

A concerned citizen went to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office to report a “possible inappropriate relationship” between Bobb and a former Milford High School student.

Bobb was the school resource officer at the time of the alleged relationship, according to WCPO-9.

The person reportedly showed authorities a photo of the student and Bobb “in a state that would be inappropriate considering his former position,” the sheriff’s office told our media partner.

Investigators found that Bobb violated a civil protection order, which was granted on the student’s behalf.

The order was granted after the student’s guardians became aware of the relationship.

Investigators seized Bobb’s cell phone during a search, but also determined he allegedly destroyed, removed, or altered evidence on it, WCPO-9 reported.

Authorities found that the original photo shown to the sheriff’s office was taken after Bobb was no longer a police officer and the student had legally become an adult.

Bobb was tracked down to Columbia, Tennessee, and was arrested.

He moved to this area after leaving the Miami Township Police Department, WCPO-9 reported.

He has since been extradited to Clermont County and has a $50,000 bond.

WCPO-9 reported that Bobb’s case hasn’t gone before a grand jury yet, but it could result in more charges.

“No one is above the law, not even those who once wore the badge,” Clermont County Sheriff Chris Stratton said in a press release. “This former officer betrayed the trust of the public and the values we swear to uphold. My office will pursue accountability without fear or favor. If you disgrace the uniform by committing a crime, expect consequences.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group