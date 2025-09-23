Arrests made in connection with crash that critically injured 15-year-old boy on dirt bike

SPRINGFIELD — Two people have been arrested in connection with a crash involving a teenager on a dirt bike.

As previously reported, the crash happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday in the area of N. Florence Street and Lagonda Avenue.

A 15-year-old boy was riding a dirt bike on the south sidewalk along Lagonda Avenue. When he went to cross from the south sidewalk to the north sidewalk, he was hit by a gold Toyota Camry.

“Although not at fault in the crash, the driver of the Camry immediately fled the scene,” a spokesperson for the Springfield Police Division said.

The teen was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center before being transported to Miami Valley Hospital. He remains there in critical condition.

A short time after the crash, police found the Camry abandoned on Sherman Avenue.

An investigation identified 20-year-old Christopher Oliver as the driver.

On Monday, Oliver was taken into custody and charged with failure to stop after an accident, tampering with evidence, obstructing official business, driving under suspension, and driving without a valid driver’s license. He was then booked into the Clark County Jail, where he remains.

Police also arrested Michelle Flynn in connection with the crash. Flynn was charged with tampering with evidence and obstructing official business. News Center 7 checked, and she does not appear booked into the Clark County Jail.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Springfield Police Division at (937) 324-7685.

