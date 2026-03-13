Ex-police lieutenant accused of threatening to kill someone in text messages

KETTERING — A former police lieutenant in Montgomery County, who was previously convicted of a weapons charge, is facing new charges after allegedly threatening to kill someone.

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Jason Etter, 48, was charged with aggravated menacing and telecommunication harassment in Kettering Municipal Court on Friday. Both charges are misdemeanors, according to court records.

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A Kettering police officer responded to a menacing complaint on Thursday.

“It was determined that Jason Etter had sent multiple intimidating text messages to the victim on March 10th, 2026,” according to a statement of facts filed on Friday.

In the messages, Etter allegedly threatened to kill another victim.

Court records show Etter was arrested on Thursday, but later posted bond.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Etter was charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of a firearm while intoxicated and 16 counts of aggravated menacing in November 2024.

Investigators said he pointed a gun at a crowd that included children and threatened to kill people if they would not stop shooting off fireworks during a 4th of July party.

After taking a plea deal, eight counts of aggravated menacing were dismissed, and a judge suspended a six-month jail sentence and put him on probation for two years. Montgomery County Municipal Court - Western Division records show that his probation was terminated on Monday.

Etter, who was a lieutenant at the Miami Township Police Department at the time, was fired by the department after the 2024 incident.

He’s set to appear in court for an arraignment on the new charges next week.

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