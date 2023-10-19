Ex-Ohio zoo executive pleads guilty in multi-million dollar fraud case

COLUMBUS — A former executive at an Ohio zoo pleaded guilty in a multi-million fraud case Thursday.

Greg Bell, the former Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Chief Financial Officer, pleaded guilty to 14 felony charges, including aggravated theft, conspiracy, and tampering with records, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

The charges were connected to his role in a scheme to defraud the zoo and the public of more than $2.29 million.

Bell was indicted last month with two other former zoo executives, Chief Executive Officer Tom Stalf and Marketing Director Pete Fingerhut.

His sentencing won’t be scheduled until the ongoing case against the other executives is concluded.

