Coroner seeking help identifying body found in Dayton

DAYTON — An area coroner’s office is asking for help regarding unidentified human remains that were recently found.

On Oct. 12, human remains were found in the area of East Hudson Avenue in Dayton and they have yet to be identified, according to Dr. Kent Harshbarger, Montgomery County Coroner.

The person is thought to be a white male with brown hair and is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall. His age is unknown.

He was found wearing black “work-style athletic” shoes, black athletic pants, and a Levi’s jacket with a grey hood and sleeves.

He also had two necklaces on. One of them had a medallion with the “Jordan” branding on it and the other had a circular medallion.

Harshbarger said the John Doe had a circular pattern tattoo on his right shoulder.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office at (937)-225-4156.

