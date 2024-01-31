Ex-girlfriend says man who escaped hospital, shot self with deputy’s gun had mental health struggles

DAYTON — A woman said the man who stole a deputy’s gun at a nearby hospital and shot himself was not a monster.

As reported during News Center 7 at 11, Lawanda Johnson said her ex-boyfriend DeJuan Johnson was “misunderstood.”

“He was a nice guy and he was fun, the life of the party when he was at his best. When he was at his worst he isolated and didn’t share what was going on. He didn’t like to talk about his problems,” LaWanda said.

She said last week he wouldn’t leave her apartment and Dayton police had to arrest him.

DeJuan Johnson was an inmate at the Montgomery County jail when he was taken to Kettering Health Dayton for treatment.

While being treated last week Johnson assaulted a Montgomery County deputy, took his gun, and ran into a nearby home where he later shot and killed himself.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Inmate dead after escaping from hospital, shooting self with deputy’s gun

“When I heard what happened my first thought was I felt bad I had gotten him locked up,” she said.

She admitted she’s had struggles with mental health and thinks DeJuan did too.

“I know he did. I suffer from mental health myself. I know when I see it,” she said.

That’s why she hoped he could have gotten help.

“I think it takes a stronger person to deal with it than it does to not deal with it,” Johnson said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.





©2024 Cox Media Group