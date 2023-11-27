‘Everybody’s just devastated;’ Community mourning death of 2 Ohio firefighters

FAYETTE COUNTY — An Ohio community is mourning the loss of two firefighters who died over the weekend.

News Center 7 reported that Concord-Green Fire Chief Ralph Stegbauer and Fire Captain Jeffrey Skaggs were killed after a mechanical lift they were overturned Saturday morning.

“Everyone’s just devastated,” Tim Kristjanson told our news partner WBNS in Columbus. “There isn’t much you can say, we could see it in our faces, and understand what effect it had on us.”

His son-in-law is one of the volunteer firefighters who work for the department and was at the scene on Saturday, according to Kristjanson.

A memorial of flowers has been started in front of the Concord-Green Township Fire Department, WBNS reports.

Governor Mike DeWine also ordered the flags to be lowered in Fayette County to honor both Stegbauer and Skaggs.

The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) also posted on social media that their “thoughts are with the Stegbauer and Skaggs families as well as Concord-Green Fire Department.”

“I think it’s a sign of, we’re all family, we’re all affected by these tragic events that happen,” Kristjanson said.

