‘Everybody can do this;’ Viral TikToker shares how to save money one coupon at a time

An Ohio native’s viral TikToks are helping millions save money couponing — with no scissors required.

Kiersti Torok takes getting deals seriously.

She has nearly 3 million followers on TikTok where she shares her extreme couponing tips.

She first learned to coupon after her parents lost their jobs in the 2008 recession.

She picked it back up in 2020 when she and her husband lost their jobs because of the pandemic.

It became a way for her family to not just survive, but thrive.

“We’re not going out and using 200 paper coupons, we’re not going out and buying things we don’t need and use. It’s household essentials,” she said.

Sharing her practical tips on TikTok, she’s helped others do the same.

She shared the easiest way to start saving.

“Always start so small,” she said.

Torok said to start by downloading your favorite store’s app and make sure you’re signed up for their rewards program.

“Then you can go through your cart and scan each item and then you click on the item and the coupons will be right beneath,” she said.

Torok suggests starting with items you know and love and seeing what kind of coupons are available.

News Center 7′s Xaiver Hershovitz did his own investigation and found savings that took no more than an extra ten seconds an item.

“Anybody can take the time to do this and save money for their family,” Torok said.

The biggest mistake she sees when people start couponing is taking on too much too fast.

"Work your way up because you're not going to overwhelm your budget that way," she said. "Everybody can do this."













