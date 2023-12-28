3 ways to get more out of your furnace this winter

DAYTON — We’re a few days into the official start of winter and colder temperatures can put stress on your furnace.

News Center 7′s John Bedell shared three things you can do to get more out of your heating system.

Logan Services Field Services Supervisor Bill Wireman shared ways you can lighten the load on your furnace this winter.

First, he said your thermostat setting for your furnace is all about your personal choice for comfort.

Wireman adds to be mindful of what temperature you set.

“The lower you turn it down, the less the furnace has to overcome in your house,” he said.

Second, Check and replace your filter when it gets dirty.

If you don’t it can restrict air flow to your furnace and cause it to overheat.

“There are safeties in there that’ll shut the gas off to it. And then it’ll take it a while for it to cool down and then come back on,” Wireman said. “Which means that it may not maintain your set point on your thermostat. So you could be seeing lower temperatures and not heating your house the way you want to.”

One more tip is to make sure you keep up with regular maintenance of your HVAC system.

Making sure your heating and cooling systems get checked once a year can help you stay ahead of potential problems, Wireman said.





