Even more Ohio Big Lots locations set to close

COLUMBUS — Big Lots has released another list of store locations that will close soon, including more locations in Ohio.
The four additional Ohio stores closing according to our news partners at WBNS include:
- 1733 Pearl Rd. STE 125 in Brunswick
- 60 E. Schrock Rd. in Westerville
- 26425 Great Northern Plaza in North Olmstead
- 6235 Wilson Mills Rd. in Highland Heights
Previously announced closures announced in Ohio include:
- 11372 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati
- 9690 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati
- 359 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Dayton
- 1520 N Clinton St., Defiance
- 1170 Indiana Ave., Saint Marys
- 410 E Perkins Ave., Sandusky
- 4925 Jackman Rd., Toledo
- 7779 Tylersville Rd., West Chester
- 1550 Coshocton Ave., Mount Vernon
- 9880 Old US 20, Rossford
- 4585 Eastgate Blvd., Cincinnati
In September, Big Lots announced that it was closing its distribution center in Ohio, leaving nearly 400 people without jobs.
Soon after, the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
Big Lots said it plans to sell its assets and ongoing business operations to a private equity firm.
