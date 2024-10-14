Even more Ohio Big Lots locations set to close

COLUMBUS — Big Lots has released another list of store locations that will close soon, including more locations in Ohio.

The four additional Ohio stores closing according to our news partners at WBNS include:

1733 Pearl Rd. STE 125 in Brunswick

60 E. Schrock Rd. in Westerville

26425 Great Northern Plaza in North Olmstead

6235 Wilson Mills Rd. in Highland Heights

Previously announced closures announced in Ohio include:

11372 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati

9690 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati

359 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Dayton

1520 N Clinton St., Defiance

1170 Indiana Ave., Saint Marys

410 E Perkins Ave., Sandusky

4925 Jackman Rd., Toledo

7779 Tylersville Rd., West Chester

1550 Coshocton Ave., Mount Vernon

9880 Old US 20, Rossford

4585 Eastgate Blvd., Cincinnati

In September, Big Lots announced that it was closing its distribution center in Ohio, leaving nearly 400 people without jobs.

Soon after, the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Big Lots said it plans to sell its assets and ongoing business operations to a private equity firm.

