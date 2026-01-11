Engaged couples meet vendors at Dayton’s Largest Wedding & Expo

DAYTON — Couples had a chance to meet vendors as they plan their upcoming wedding on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton’s Largest Wedding & Expo took place at the Nutter Center on Saturday.

TRENDING STORIES:

It gave couples the chance to meet with over 90 vendors, including photographers, florists, venues, DJs, and cake designers, according to a spokesperson.

“There’s going to be fashion shows, we have a dance demo, flower demo,” said Tracy Clairborne, owner of Clairborne Production of Ohio Wedding Shows. “We have showcases, beautiful galleries with cakes and photography.”

Vendors often provide special discounts and packages that are only available at the show, the spokesperson said.

The expo continues Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Visit this website for more information.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group