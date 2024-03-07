Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for missing Dayton man

DAYTON — An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a missing Dayton man.

Michael Morgan, 74, walked away from his residence on N. Main Street in Dayton around noon on Tuesday and has not returned.

>> Man’s body found in Dayton last spring remains unidentified; Can you help ID him?

Morgan suffers from dementia and schizophrenia, and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

He’s 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

If you see Morgan or know anything about his whereabouts, call 911.

©2024 Cox Media Group