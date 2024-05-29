Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Logan County man

LOGAN COUNTY — A statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a missing man from Logan County.

Duane Fry, 80, was last seen driving away from his home on County Road 57 in Bellefontaine around 8:30 p.m. last night and has not returned.

Fry suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and law enforcement is concerned for his safety, according to a release from the Attorney General’s Office.

He’s 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 175 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Fry is believed to be driving a gray 2015 Chevrolet Equinox with Ohio plate number EPW2185.

Call or dial 911 if you see the adult or the vehicle

