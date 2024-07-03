Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Clayton man

CLAYTON — An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued statewide for a missing local man.

Robert Williams, 72, drove away from his home on Stonewall Circle in Clayton around 9 a.m. today and has not returned.

>> 1 dead after shooting in Dayton neighborhood

Williams is 6 foot 1 inch tall and weighs 198 lbs. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

Williams was driving a white 2009 Chevrolet Silverado with Ohio license plate FYY8348.

If you see Williams or know anything about his whereabouts, call 911.

©2024 Cox Media Group