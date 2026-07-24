Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for 87-year-old Kettering man

KETTERING — Do you recognize this man?

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An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for 87-year-old Edman Gray, according to the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit.

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He was last seen walking away from his vehicle on Thursday, July 23. Mr. Gray did not arrive at his expected destination.

The incident happened on Ridgeway Road in Oakwood.

Police are concerned because he recently suffered a stroke, and they are worried about his safety.

Mr. Gray is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has balding gray hair with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue navy shorts and a turquoise shirt, the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit said.

Contact 911 or the Kettering Police Department at (937) 296-2555 if you see him.

We will continue to update this developing story.

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