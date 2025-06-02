EMS worker injured after fire vehicle hit responding to call

COLUMBUS — A police department has asked drivers to stay alert after an emergency medical services vehicle was hit while responding to a call Sunday afternoon.

Franklin Township Police said an EMS coordinator vehicle with the Columbus Division of Fire was involved in a serious crash just before 12:10 p.m., according to a social media post.

The EMS vehicle had its overhead lights and sirens activated when it got hit by a Honda coupe that failed to yield the right of way.

The Honda driver was driving with fake license plates and without a valid driver’s license. Medics treated the driver at the scene, and officers cited him.

Both vehicles were totaled. Medics transported the EMS Coordinator to an area hospital, the police department said.

“Emergency vehicles equipped with flashing lights and audible signals are responding to urgent situations, and it is imperative that drivers yield to them,” Franklin Township Police said. “Your cooperation can make a significant difference and help ensure the safety of all.”

