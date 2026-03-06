Employee hurt after elderly woman crashes into local floral shop

KETTERING — One person was hurt after an elderly woman drove through the front of a floral shop on Thursday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, around 5 p.m., Kettering police were called to 3000 Shroyer Road for reports of a car that crashed into Flowerama.

An elderly female drove through the front of the store, coming to a stop in the middle of the business, according to a Kettering police spokesperson

An employee in the business was hit and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver was cited for failure to control and was not hurt.

