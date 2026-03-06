STAY INFORMED: Almost 30 school districts delayed due to fog

MIAMI VALLEY — Almost 30 school districts are delayed this morning due to fog across the region.

Brookville Local Schools in Montgomery County are on a two-hour delay.

Miami East Local Schools, Milton Union Schools, and Newton Local Schools in Miami County are on a two-hour delay due to fog.

Graham Local Schools, Triad Local Schools, and Urbana City Schools in Champaign County are also on a two-hour delay.

Arcanum-Butler Local Schools and Tri-Village Schools in Darke County are also on a two-hour delay due to fog.

National Trail Schools in Preble County are also on a two-hour delay.

Much of the region is under a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m.

