STAY INFORMED: Almost 30 school districts delayed due to fog

MIAMI VALLEY — Almost 30 school districts are delayed this morning due to fog across the region.
Brookville Local Schools in Montgomery County are on a two-hour delay.
Miami East Local Schools, Milton Union Schools, and Newton Local Schools in Miami County are on a two-hour delay due to fog.
Graham Local Schools, Triad Local Schools, and Urbana City Schools in Champaign County are also on a two-hour delay.
Arcanum-Butler Local Schools and Tri-Village Schools in Darke County are also on a two-hour delay due to fog.
National Trail Schools in Preble County are also on a two-hour delay.
Much of the region is under a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m.
