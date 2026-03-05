1 hurt after car slams into local floral shop

KETTERING — One person was hurt after a car slammed into a Kettering floral shop Thursday afternoon.

Around 5 p.m., Kettering police were called to 3000 Shroyer Road for reports of a car that crashed into Flowerama.

Footage from the scene shows a car fully into the flower shop.

One person who was inside the shop at the time of the crash was taken to the hospital, according to Kettering Police Department.

The driver was not hurt.

