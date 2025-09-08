Emergency bridge repairs prompt lane closures for NB I-75

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — The first of multiple overnight lane closures in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 is scheduled to start on Tuesday.

Crews with the Ohio Department of Transportation are repairing a bridge between Needmore Road and Benchwood Road.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins talked to ODOT about the emergency construction project and what roads drivers will have to take to detour around the lane closures on News Center 7 at 5:30 p.m.

Loryn Bryson, Public Information Officer for ODOT, said, “Once the repairs are completed and we go back through our safety testing with our beam team, at that point, our plan is to reopen the road to motorists.”

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, part of the NB I-75 will be closed for emergency bridge repair on Stop 8 Road. Northbound traffic from Needmore Road to Benchwood Road will be diverted.

