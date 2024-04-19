EMA to distribute tree seedlings to help rebuild after EF2 Tornado in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — The Clark County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) said it will be handing out tree seedings today to rebuild after severe weather.

As News Center 7 previously reported, over 100 homes were damaged by an EF2 tornado in Clark County back in February.

The Clark County EMA announced on social media that people can come to the Springview Government Center at the 3100 block of E. Main Street from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and pick up bare-root seedling trees.

They said pick-up will be on a first-come-first-serve basis due to a limited number of seedlings.

This is due to a donation from the Clark County Soil and Water.

“The recent severe weather events, including the tornado, have had a significant impact on our community,” said Chris Simpson, Director of Clark County Soil and Water. “We are proud to collaborate with the Clark County EMA by donating these seedling trees, which will help restore the natural beauty of our area and contribute to the overall health and sustainability of our environment. It’s important for these seedlings to be planted upon pick-up for the best survival outcome. Together, we can rebuild and strengthen our community for the future.”

The collaborative effort is part of the recovery process to support people impacted by severe weather events, the Clark County EMA said.

