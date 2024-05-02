1 firefighter, 1 other hospitalized from 3-alarm apartment fire in Butler County

WEST CHESTER TWP — A firefighter and another person are hospitalized after a three-alarm apartment fire in Butler County.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 8200 block of Meeting Street in West Chester Township on initial reports of a three-alarm apartment fire, according to Cincinnati TV stations WKRC and Fox 19.

Medics transported one firefighter to the hospital for a heat-related illness and another person for smoke inhalation, WKRC said.

Initial scanner indicated that the Red Cross was also called to the scene.

