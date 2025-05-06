Election officials share early voting numbers across local counties

MIAMI COUNTY — Polls for Ohio’s May Primary and Special Election open tomorrow.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, over the past week, people have been voting early and turning in their absentee ballots.

TRENDING STORIES:

Voters around the Miami Valley shared why they voted early with News Center 7.

“It’s important to me to always vote, and early is convenient for me. I’m retired!” Yellow Springs resident Connie Crockett said.

Others commented on the issues that brought them to the polls.

“Mostly the school issues. And I’m not going to be in town on voting day,” Beavercreek resident Dawn Combs said.

News Center 7 pulled data that shows they weren’t alone in voting early.

However, none of the local counties News Center 7’s John Bedell asked were above 3% turnout for early voting:

Greene County: 2.8%

Miami County: 2.78%

Montgomery County: 1.3%

Warren County 1.2%

“We are expecting probably a lighter turnout than a lot of other elections,” Montgomery County Board of Elections Deputy Director Russ Joseph said.

Last week, Montgomery County Board of Elections officials encouraged people to get out and vote.

Polls will be open Tuesday from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group