EF0 tornado touched down in Butler County Monday, NWS confirms

BUTLER COUNTY — A tornado touched down in Butler County Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS said in a public information statement Thursday that an EF0 tornado touched down in Trenton from 7:50 p.m. to 7:54 p.m.

Another tornado has been confirmed from Monday evening. pic.twitter.com/0m0OlV6llR — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) August 17, 2023

“The tornado is believed to have first touched down in the vicinity of Chrisholm MetroPark in the Historical Farmstead Area north of Woodsdale Road,” the NWS said in the report. “At the park, tree damage was observed within the northeast section of the park. The circulation likely crossed Woodsdale Road and the Great Miami River as it moved southeast, however, no damage was reported likely due to the weak nature of the tornado and lack of road access.”

In a neighborhood west of the Wright Brothers Memorial Highway, security camera video from a home on Dedham Drive shows a circulation quickly moving through the area, tossing light debris.

“In combination with other video evidence received and available radar data, confidence was high enough to confirm a tornado between these two locations,” the NWS said.

No injuries were reported.





