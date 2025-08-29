‘Eaton needed this;’ New Kroger opens in Preble County

EATON — A new Kroger store opened its doors in Eaton on Friday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins will take you inside the new store tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

The new store in Eaton drew in hundreds of people, all eager to explore the new offerings. Some, like Brandy Ivy from Gratis, arrived as early as 6:30 a.m. to be among the first inside.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I’m in it to win it,” Ivy said.

Brooke Prestel, another early riser, mentioned that she and her family got up at 5 a.m. to secure a spot in line for the chance to receive gift cards being handed out to early customers.

Prestel was among the customers who were also excited about the Starbucks that’s inside the store.

“We haven’t had a Starbucks in this town, and it’s like, you’re going to Englewood or you’re going to Richmond, so that’s not close,” Prestel said. “So I’m ready for that.”

Kroger has also partnered with Reid Health to bring a new medical clinic to the store.

“More access to health, more access to fresh fruits and vegetables. Everyone’s excited about the new Kroger,” Brad Collins, Eaton’s city manager, said.

News Center 7 has been following this development for years. The site used to be home to Kmart until it closed in 2016. Three years later, Reid Health bought the site to try and expand healthcare services in the area.

Reid Health announced the new Kroger in August 2023.

“We needed it. Eaton needed this,” Prestel said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group