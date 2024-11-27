Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in Ohio over the weekend

MAHONING CO. — A low-level earthquake was recorded in Mahoning County Sunday, according to the USGS.

The earthquake was a magnitude 1.8, which is small enough it probably wasn’t felt by residents. It was recorded around midnight.

The epicenter was near the intersection of W Pine Lake Road and Market Street in Beaver Twp, the USGS map shows.

The earthquake had a depth of 9.6 km, according to USGS.

