Drought update shows no improvement for the Miami Valley

DAYTON — Happy Thursday, everyone! Weather Specialist nick Dunn here to break down the latest on our drought monitor. We continue to find the entire Miami valley in Moderate to Severe Drought conditions, and the map this week reflects no changes from last Thursday.

Drought Update

While drought conditions persist, we are not in as bad of shape locally as we were in 2024 when a good portion of the Miami Valley was in an Extreme Drought.

State Drought

Speaking of Extreme Drought, northwest Ohio from Findlay to Van Wert is dealing with their first ever Extreme Drought condition since the drought monitor was started in 2000. Conditions are worse there due to drier conditions for a longer period of time.

Percent Normal

In the Miami Valley, we have only seen 25 to 75 percent of normal rainfall in the last 30 days (since September 2nd). This is one of the key drivers behind drought still persisting. In fact, since August 1st, Dayton is running a nearly 3.5″ rainfall deficit.

future

We still see promising signs of a needed pattern shift next week! After highs in the 80s all weekend into Monday, a cold front with an area of low pressure should bring a good coverage of showers and storms to the region. Current timing favors after midnight Monday night through early Wednesday morning as the best opportunity for rain over the next 7-10 days.

totals

An early look at how much rain may fall shows a solid signal for 0.50-1.00″ of rain. Not enough to wipe things out deficit wise, but a good drink of water for sure! As we get closer, we will gain a better handle on the finer details of the rain chances. Have a great rest of the week!