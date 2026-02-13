Drivers may see extra state troopers on busy highway this weekend

OHIO — Drivers may see extra state troopers on Interstate 75 this weekend.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is joining forces with other members of the 6-State Trooper Project to focus on speed, seat belt, and OVI enforcement, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

The three-day initiative starts today and will continue through Sunday, Feb. 15.

The campaign will also include the Kentucky State Police and the Michigan State Police, the spokesperson said.

The remaining members of the 6-State Troop Project (Indiana, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia) will not participate, with I-75 being outside their jurisdictions.

