Drivers may see extra officers on busy state route today

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Drivers may see more police in Montgomery County today.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) announced that it will work with several law enforcement agencies on a joint traffic enforcement on State Route 48, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

TRENDING STORIES:

The enforcement operation is from noon until 6 p.m. in Montgomery County.

State troopers will work with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Dayton Police, and Englewood Police officers.

The partnership aims to reduce deadly crashes and stop crime on local roads, the spokesperson said.

“Additionally, the initiative aims to raise awareness, provide education, and promote community transparency through traffic safety measures,” concluded the spokesperson.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group