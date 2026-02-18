Drivers may see extra officers on busy state route today

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — People driving through Montgomery County may see more police today.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) announced it will work with several law enforcement agencies on a joint traffic enforcement on State Route 48 in Montgomery County.

The enforcement operation will take place from noon until 6 p.m. in Montgomery County, according to an OHSP spokesperson.

OSHP will be working with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the Dayton Police, and the Englewood Police on this joint traffic enforcement.

The partnership aims to reduce deadly crashes and suppress crime on local roads, an OSHP Spokesperson said.

“Additionally, the initiative aims to raise awareness, provide education, and promote community transparency through traffic safety measures,” the spokesperson concluded.

