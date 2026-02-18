Area officers investigating 2 separate crashes where vehicles hit buildings

CELINA — Area officers are investigating two separate crashes in which two vehicles hit buildings on Monday.

The Celina Police Department wrote in a social media post that officers responded to two different crashes on Feb. 16.

The first crash happened at 7 a.m. when a 2006 white Chevrolet van hit a house trailer at the 400 block of Touvelle Street.

A 22-year-old man was driving eastbound on Touvelle Street when he “failed to negotiate the curve between Mackinaw Street and North Mill Street.” The van left the south side of the road, ramped over a large rock, and hit the large house trailer, according to the department.

The residence was empty at the time of the crash.

The trailer sustained heavy damage. No one was injured, but officers cited the driver for failure to control, the department stated.

The second crash happened around 7 p.m.

A 53-year-old woman arrived at the Aldi Grocery Store on Havemann Road in Celina. While pulling into a parking space next to the building, her car jumped the curb and hit the building. It sustained moderate damage, the department said.

No injuries were reported in that crash.

