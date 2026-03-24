Drivers face significantly higher costs at the pump

XENIA — Gasoline prices in Ohio rose 10 cents overnight, marking a 26-cent increase over the last week and a $1 surge over the past month. Data from AAA highlights the rapid climb as drivers in areas like Greene County face significantly higher costs at the pump.

Industry analysts attribute the majority of the price spike to ongoing tensions in the Middle East and the continued blockage of the Strait of Hormuz.

While the seasonal transition to summer-blend fuel is contributing to the increase, experts describe it as a minor factor compared to geopolitical instability.

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Randall Shead, a resident of Xenia, said the recent price shifts have been difficult to manage. He noted that prices seemed stable only a month ago before the recent spikes.

“I thought they were doing good about a month ago, and now they’re just outrageous,” Shead said.

The cost of a weekly fill-up for Shead’s 16-gallon tank has changed significantly. He previously spent approximately $35 to fill his vehicle, but that cost has now reached between $45 and $55.

Shead also noted that he has seen prices change over the course of a single day.“You come back here, and it’s five cents more than it was when you left earlier that,” Shead said.

Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, explained that the current market environment makes it difficult to forecast future price movements. He noted that there is no clear timeline for when prices might stabilize.

“Unfortunately, we can’t give you any best or worst case scenarios, because it’s just completely unknown how this is going to continue to develop,” Haan said.

Haan said the future of oil prices is closely tied to the status of the Strait of Hormuz. He noted that the situation remains unpredictable.

“This is very unpredictable, how long this will go, what the next turn in the road will be. All I know is that as long as the Strait of Hormuz continues to be blocked, we’re going to continue to see oil prices go up,” Haan said.

While refineries typically transition to more expensive summer-blend fuel this time of year, Haan clarified that this factor is not the primary cause of the current $1 monthly increase.

“The seasonal aspect is a small component of what we’ve been experiencing, but the bulk majority of it is still due to the tensions in the Middle East,” Haan said.

To manage the rising costs, Shead is attempting to reduce his time on the road by combining his errands.“Try to do all the store trips once a week instead of three times a week,” Shead said.

Drivers can also use gas station rewards programs to save money. Programs offered by stations such as BP and Speedway can provide small per-gallon discounts for members.

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