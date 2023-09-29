Drivers dealing with limited visibility due to fog across Miami Valley this morning

MIAMI VALLEY — Visibility is limited across the Miami Valley this morning due to dense fog.

>>Dense Fog Advisory this morning, gradual clearing today; Above normal temperatures return

Most of the region is under a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m. this morning, according to the National Weather Service.

****News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz is riding around in Storm Tracker 7 this morning and checking conditions. He is providing updates now on News Center 7′s Daybreak.****

He said there are some pockets across the Miami Valley where it is difficult to see through.

Hershovitz was in Miami County where the fog was not as dense around 5:30 a.m. this morning.

AAA says fog is more common during the colder months and makes it difficult to see what’s in front of you.

Drivers are also advised to use low beams, slow down, and leave plenty of distance between themselves and the car in front of them.

They also suggest hugging the right side of the road to avoid drifting over the center line into coming traffic, according to its website.

“The white line along the edge of the road is there to, among other things, help you keep your bearings,” said AAA.

Drivers are asked to be cautious in patchy fog because they could enter thick fog and lose visibility.

I-70 at SR-49 Photo from: OHGO

I-75 at US-36 Photo from: OHGO

I-70 at Hoke Road Photo from: OHGO

