Dense Fog Advisory this morning, gradual clearing today; Above normal temperatures return

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for most of the region this morning. This includes Butler, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren Counties in Ohio is in effect now until 10 a.m.

This also includes Randolph, Union, and Wayne Counties in Indiana now until 10 a.m.

Dense Fog Advisory Photo from: Robert Gauthreaux/Staff

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Dense fog this morning

Eventual clearing

Above-average temperatures return

DETAILED FORECAST:

7 Day forecast Photo from: Robert Gauthreaux/Staff

FRIDAY: Areas of dense fog Friday morning.

Temperatures next 24 hours Photo from: Robert Gauthreaux/Staff

Visibility this morning Photo from: Robert Gauthreaux/Staff

Gradual clearing into the afternoon, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux.

Futurecast for today Photo from: Robert Gauthreaux/Staff

We should end the day with sunshine. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight's forecast Photo from: Robert Gauthreaux/Staff

Mugginess meter Photo from: Robert Gauthreaux/Staff

Temperature trend next 5 days Photo from: Robert Gauthreaux/Staff

SATURDAY: Morning fog, but not as widespread as Friday morning. Becoming sunny with highs in near 80 degrees as we end September.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower 80s

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Sunny again with highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine with highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm, and breezy ahead of the next cold front. Showers and storms are possible at night. Highs in the lower 80s.

