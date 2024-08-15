2 drivers critically injured in head-on crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Two drivers are critically hurt after a head-on crash in Greene County Wednesday afternoon.

As reported Wednesday on News Center 7 at 5:30 and 6, the crash involved a Ford Focus headed north on State Route 72 and a GMC Terrain headed south on SR-72, according to the preliminary investigation.

The Ford traveled left of center and struck the oncoming GMC just before 4 p.m. on state Route 72 South, north of Interstate 71, in Jefferson Township, the Xenia Post said.

Both drivers were taken from the scene by air ambulance -- the male to Kettering Health Dayton and the female to Miami Valley Hospital.

They were reportedly in critical condition late Wednesday night and their names have not been released, according to the Xenia Post.

Alcohol is not suspected.

The crash remains under investigation.





