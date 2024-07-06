Drivers claim popular oil change company damaged their cars

CHARLOTTE — Multiple drivers say they took their vehicles to Take 5 Oil Change for routine maintenance and ended up with mechanical issues.

There are five “Take 5 Oil” locations in the Miami Valley, no one has contacted News Center 7 with problems at these locations.

But this is not the case nationwide.

Our sister station WSOC-TV in Charlotte looked into these complaints.

Ben Brown has a 2020 Jeep. He said he took it to Take 5 for an oil change on May 1 and that a few hours later the SUV showed “low oil pressure shows up on the dash.”

“So I pulled over, opened up the oil reservoir, and smoke was coming out of it,” Brown said.

He said he called Take 5, which towed his Jeep back to the shop.

Brown said the business gave him a paper, saying a part failed, but not why.

He said the company promised to make things right, then said it had, and that his SUV was ready for pickup.

“I jump in the Jeep, I drive down the road. I’m not a quarter mile away ... check engine light comes on,” he said.

Brown said he went back and that the shop agreed to take it to the dealership for repairs.

He said the dealer told him the Jeep needed a whole new motor. He blames Take 5.

“I feel abused. I mean I have been put through it. The stress and anxiety and frustration,” Brown said.

Other drivers told WSOC-TV a similar story.

Many said they took their vehicles to Take 5 and then had car trouble including overheating, smoking, radiator damage, severe knocking, oil leaking, and more.

As of last check, Take 5 has an “F” rating with the BBB ... which lists more than 300 complaints in a year.

Many of the drivers who contacted WSOC-TV said Take 5 did offer to pay for repairs, then gave them the runaround.

“I own a business. Mistakes happen. When I make a mistake, I pay to make it right. It’s that simple,” Brown said. “It was an honest mistake. I don’t think there was any ill intention. Make it right.”

The company emailed WSOC-TV the following statement:

“Customer satisfaction and quality service are of the utmost importance to Take 5. Our oil changes conform to vehicle manufacturers’ warranties and help ensure long engine life. Our services are backed by a 30-day or 1,000 mile warranty, subject to customers adhering to warranty conditions. Even in instances where warranties have expired or are voided by a customer, we make every effort to achieve a satisfactory outcome, as our goal is to provide all of our customers with an enjoyable and convenient experience.”









