Drivers caught going double the speed limit in the Miami Valley over holiday weekend

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — State troopers say they wrote hundreds of tickets in the Miami Valley over the Fourth of July weekend.

News Center 7′s John Bedell spoke to state troopers and will have the latest details on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Drivers are still going too fast in construction zones, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

>> Man, woman dead after crash involving motorcycle in Champaign County

In Montgomery and Preble Counties, troopers said the majority of what they saw was on average pulling over drivers for anywhere from 15 to 25 over the limit.

One driver was stopped for doing nearly double the speed limit in a 60 MPH zone.

We will continue updating this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group